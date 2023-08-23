SPC Nickel drills 1.27% nickel at West Graham en route to 2023 first resource estimate

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) announced assay results at the West Graham project near Sudbury, Ont. The first 13 holes of 30 from the ongoing phase 2 drill program have been reported, with over 6,748 metres already completed.

One of the highlights of the program is hole WG-23-047, which intersected a high-grade section returning 1.27% nickel and 0.47% copper over 18 metres from 245 to 263 metres within a thick zone of nickel and copper mineralization grading 0.70% nickel and 0.32% copper over 50 metres from 221 to 271 metres.

Grant Mourre, CEO and president of SPC Nickel said, “The drill program successfully demonstrates the robust upside potential at West Graham, where we have not yet reached the limit of the strike and depth continuity of the main mineralized zone.”

SPC expects to announce its first mineral resource estimate in 2023.

More than 12,000 metres in 57 holes have been completed on West Graham since early March, with assay results from 40 holes completed.

