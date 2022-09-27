Stantec awarded US$16M feasibility study for Resolution Copper

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 27, 2022 At 1:24 pm
The Resolution Copper deposit ranges from 1,500 to 2,130 metres below the surface. Credit: Resolution Copper Mining

Stantec has been selected by Resolution Copper Mining to deliver a US$16 million feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution copper mine in Superior, Arizona. Resolution Copper is owned by Rio Tinto (55%) and BHP (45%).

Stantec has been a lead underground mining and infrastructure consultant on the project since early 2019. Stantec will assist Resolution Copper by providing engineering and execution planning services for the mine.

The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of the largest producers of copper in North America – supplying up to 25% of U.S. copper demand each year.

“Resolution Copper is mining a critical resource needed for the energy transition,” says Mario Finis, EVP for Stantec’s energy and resources business. “We are proud to support our client in this important endeavour with a strong commitment to sustainable mining throughout the entire life cycle of the project.”

Stantec’s engineering services on this project include power distribution, material handling, shafts and hoisting systems, dewatering and pumping, communications, and more. Additionally, Stantec is evaluating the use of battery electric vehicles to help the mine meet its goal of zero carbon emissions.

Stantec’s mining, minerals and metals team is helping clients achieve net zero mining through its holistic service offering, Sustainable Mining by Design, which aids companies to meet their environmental, social, and governance obligations by finding ways to reduce energy demand and utilize clean sources of energy.

To learn more about Stantec’s mining, minerals and metals team, click here.

