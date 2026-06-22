Stormlands study shows higher gold prices boost Sandman valuation

Stormlands Mining has published a case study on the Sandman gold project in Nevada showing that higher gold and silver price assumptions significantly increase the project's modelled economics.

Map of the Sandman gold project in Nevada. Credit: Borealis Mining

Using the mine plan and economic data from the project’s January 2026 preliminary economic assessment, Stormlands rebuilt a base-case financial model using metal prices of US$2,600 per oz. gold and US$20 per oz. silver. The model generated a post-tax net present value (NPV) of approximately US$210.5 million at a 6% discount rate.

Using updated commodity price assumptions of US$4,877.40 per oz. gold and US$74.92 per oz. silver, while keeping all other key assumptions unchanged, the modelled post-tax NPV increased to approximately US$667.4 million.

"That single change increases modelled project NPV from approximately US$210 million to approximately US$667 million," said CEO Róisín O'Connell.

Stormlands said the analysis demonstrates the project's sensitivity to gold prices, with gold accounting for approximately 98% of revenue in the base-case model. The company added that the Sandman model forms part of its mining valuation library, which is designed to help users analyse and compare projects using public technical disclosures.

The Sandman gold project is owned by Borealis Mining Company Ltd.