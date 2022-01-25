Strategic Minerals begins tin, tungsten mining at Penouta mine in England

Strategic Minerals (OTC: SMCDF; LSE: SML) has begun tin and tungsten production at its Penouta mine at the Redmoor project, 25 km from Plymouth, England. Meanwhile, the crushing plant is in the final stage of commissioning.

The mine is expected to produce 90 tonnes per month of concentrate in the first half of the year and 100 tonnes per month in the second half. The concentrate will contain about 70% tin as cassiterite and 30% tantalum. Strategic Minerals has a short-term offtake agreement with a major international trading company for tin concentrate.

"The commencement of open pit production in our Penouta mine is a significant step from our previous production of concentrate from tailings. This will enable increased output and cash flow generation," said Jaime Perez Branger, CEO of Strategic Minerals. "We are also pleased to say that the roll-out went as expected with all the plant equipment needed for open pit production delivered on budget."

The original Redmoor mine was one of a group of tin mines that were opened in the 18th century and operated until 1892. The Redmoor mine reopened between 1907 and 1914 and again in 1934. Historically, the area produced 574 tonnes of tin, 268 tonnes of tungsten trioxide, 852 tonnes of copper, 153 tonnes of lead, and 9,179 oz. of silver.

