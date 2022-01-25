Strategic Minerals begins tin, tungsten mining at Penouta mine in England

Strategic Minerals (OTC: SMCDF; LSE: SML) has begun tin and tungsten production at its Penouta mine at the Redmoor project, 25 km […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 25, 2022 At 1:47 pm
Tin mining at the original Redmoor mine began in the 1700s. Credit: DaveBolton via iStock.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Strategic Minerals (OTC: SMCDF; LSE: SML) has begun tin and tungsten production at its Penouta mine at the Redmoor project, 25 km from Plymouth, England. Meanwhile, the crushing plant is in the final stage of commissioning.

The mine is expected to produce 90 tonnes per month of concentrate in the first half of the year and 100 tonnes per month in the second half. The concentrate will contain about 70% tin as cassiterite and 30% tantalum. Strategic Minerals has a short-term offtake agreement with a major international trading company for tin concentrate.

"The commencement of open pit production in our Penouta mine is a significant step from our previous production of concentrate from tailings. This will enable increased output and cash flow generation," said Jaime Perez Branger, CEO of Strategic Minerals. "We are also pleased to say that the roll-out went as expected with all the plant equipment needed for open pit production delivered on budget."

The original Redmoor mine was one of a group of tin mines that were opened in the 18th century and operated until 1892. The Redmoor mine reopened between 1907 and 1914 and again in 1934. Historically, the area produced 574 tonnes of tin, 268 tonnes of tungsten trioxide, 852 tonnes of copper, 153 tonnes of lead, and 9,179 oz. of silver.

Learn more on www.StrategicMinerals.net.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME Roundup 2022
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022

Related Posts