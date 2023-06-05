Suncor cuts further 1,500 jobs, sends bad news via email

According to a report in the Western Standard, late last week Suncor sent emails to 1,500 employees saying their jobs are on the chopping block. The news comes after a 20% reduction in employees announced earlier this year.

The announcement came days after the provincial election, in which the United Conservative Party won a majority, and less than a month after the company reported $2.1 billion first quarter net earnings.

The email was signed by new CEO Rich Kruger and sent on June 1, 2023. In it he said staff reductions would be made at all levels of the company. Such changes are necessary to ensure the “ongoing competitiveness” of the company, he added.

(Suncor was unresponsive when contacted by CMJ.)