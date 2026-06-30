Super Copper fires up first drills at Cordillera Cobre

Komatsu excavator constructing drill pads at the Cordillera Cobre. Credit: Super Copper

Super Copper, a Vancouver-based mining and exploration company, has mobilized its maiden diamond drilling program on its Cordillera Cobre copper project in Chile’s Atacama Region. Drill platforms have been constructed, access roads built with drilling expected to begin soon, according to a company news release.

Phase 1 drilling will include 5,000 metres across eight platforms. The program will also test an 800‑metre chargeability corridor that aligns with a broader 3.5‑kilometre magnetic corridor linking two key targets. The results will provide the geological basis for the drill campaign, according to Super Copper.

"Everything to this point, groundwork, geophysics, modelling and target generation, has been about earning the right to drill. With platforms built and the rig mobilizing, we're now about to test that work directly. From here it's about execution, and we look forward to updating the market as results come in," said Zachary Dolesky, Super Copper’s chief executive officer.

Cordillera Cobre is a 7,430‑hectare copper‑gold exploration project in central Chile. It features multiple zones of iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) and carbonate-vein copper-gold mineralization.