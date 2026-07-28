Super Pit lands its first 600‑tonne Liebherr

The R 9600 excavator. Credit: Liebherr-Australia

Liebherr-Australia has delivered a new R 9600 excavator to Northern Star Resources’ (ASX: NST) Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, marking the first ultra-class Liebherr machine to join the company’s fleet.

The machine joins 17 Liebherr machines already operating across Northern Star Resources’ operations. A second R 9600 is expected at the Super Pit in Oct. 2026. Financial details were not released.

“Breaking into the 600-tonne class at the Super Pit is an important step in our relationship with Northern Star Resources,” said Brian Boitano, the executive general manager of sales, marketing, training and solutions for Liebherr-Australia. “Before this, we had primarily supplied 150- and 400-tonne-class solutions at the site.”

Northern Star received its first Liebherr machine in 2022. Since then, its fleet has grown to include R 9400s, PR 776 dozers and R 9150 excavators across the Super Pit and Bannockburn gold mines in Western Australia.

At roughly 3.5 kilometres long, 1.5 kilometres wide, and 600 metres deep, the Super Pit is one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. It is located about 600 kilometres east of Perth.