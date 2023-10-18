Supreme Court ruling to reshapes Canadian environmental assessment rules

In a landmark decision that has reignited the age-old debate about the division of powers between federal and provincial authorities, Canada’s Supreme […]
By Henry Lazenby October 18, 2023 At 10:19 am
Supreme Court ruling to reshape Canadian environmental assessment rules
Credit: AdobeStock by de Art

Topics

Regions

Tags

In a landmark decision that has reignited the age-old debate about the division of powers between federal and provincial authorities, Canada’s Supreme Court has declared certain provisions of Canada's Impact Assessment Act (IAA) unconstitutional. The Oct. 13 ruling, delivered with a 5-2 majority, specifically found the IAA's provisions related to the assessment of "designated projects" to be outside the jurisdiction of the federal Parliament and, therefore, unconstitutional.

This decision challenges Canada's approach to environmental assessments and is expected to lead to significant revisions to the IAA, which was passed in 2019.

The Court's unanimous decision affirmed the IAA's validity concerning projects carried out or financed by federal authorities on federal lands or outside Canada. However, in its opinion on the IAA's scheme for designated projects — typically large-scale or significant developments within Canada that may substantially impact the environment and surrounding communities — the Court's justices were divided, causing the 5-2 split.

Designated projects undergo a more thorough assessment process to ensure responsible development.

In its response, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) noted the uncertainty caused by the ruling will hurt the mining industry and Canada’s energy transition.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE 2023
Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
Carbon Capture USA 2023
Oct 30 2023 - Nov 02 2023
Xplor 2023
Oct 31 2023 - Nov 02 2023
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

Related Posts