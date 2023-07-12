Sweden’s Hexagon buys Canadian mine automation firm Hard-Line

Sweden's Hexagon buys Canadian mine automation firm HARD-LINE
Hexagon’s solutions connect all parts of a mine with technologies that make sense of data in real-time.  (Image courtesy of Hexagon.)

Sweden's digital technology group Hexagon AB (STO: HEXA-B) announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian mine automation and remote control solutions Hard-Line for an undisclosed sum.

The move, Hexagon said, will help the company strengthen its solution offering with remote control via electronic and hydraulic by-wire technologies, innovation necessary for achieving full autonomy in the mine.

“The pressure to remove humans from dangerous situations where it’s unsafe to operate a manned vehicle is increasing, particularly as mines push deeper underground for minerals and metals,” Nick Hare, President of Hexagon’s Mining division, said in the statement.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Sudbury, Canada, Hard-Line has around 100 employees serving customers in both the underground and surface mining markets. 

The company will operate as part of Hexagon's Mining division.

