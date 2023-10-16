Talisker begins work on Mustang mine adit at Bralorne gold project

Talisker Resources (TSX:TSK; OTCQX:TSKFF) has begun work on the Mustang Mine entry portal at the Mustang mine at its 100%-owned Bralorne gold project. The project, now in the permitting phase, includes the former high-grade gold producing Bralorne mine near Lilloet, B.C.

The adit will be 4 by 4 metres over a length of 54 metres, the size allowing for future use of 22-tonne haul trucks. Construction will take about one month. When the portal is complete, work will start on the Mustang decline with the same dimension over a length of 400 metres. The decline will allow access to the planned stopes on the 3700, 3800 and 3900 levels. The decline is to be completed by mid-February 2024. New development is planned to gain access to the Alhambra and BK-9870 vein ore zones.

Talisker president and CEO says production from the first stopes will be possible using long hole methods in the first half of next year.

The company has consolidated 14,000 ha of brownfields property into the Bralorne project. Over a 33-km trend, 57 historic gold occurrences have been identified. Eighty-six veins, 63 of which are open along strike and at depth, have been identified.

Over 150,000 metres of drilling has been completed, and gold mineralization has been confirmed to a depth of 2 km. The initial resource estimate was made in January 2023, and includes the Bralorne, King, Charlotte, and Pioneer deposits over a strike length of 4.5 km. The indicated portion was 117,300 tonnes grading 8.85 g/t gold, for 33,400 contained ounces. The inferred portion was 8 million tonnes grading 6.32 g/t gold, for 1.6 million contained ounces.

Talisker believes the project has the potential to host 5 million oz. of gold. The company has exploration targets outside the brownfield areas that could add another 700,000 oz. to the total.

Additional information is posted on www.TaliskerResources.com.