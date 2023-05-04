Teck chooses greener rail transportation for steelmaking coal 

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad have signed a long-term agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck’s four operations in southeast British Columbia to terminus on the Pacific coast. The agreement builds on existing services in place and runs until the end of 2026.

Both companies share a commitment to build green transportation corridors. They are planning a unique pilot program that integrates the use of CPKC’s hydrogen-powered locomotives into Teck’s steelmaking coal supply chain. Testing will begin in early 2024.

They will also work on increasing the resilience of the Canadian supply chain with investment in infrastructure and technology from origin through to destination.

“This collaboration with CPKC to pioneer hydrogen locomotive technology supports our climate action strategy and our objective of achieving net-zero by 2050,” said Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck. “The agreement complements our Neptune Terminals investment and other secured West Coast port capacity.”

Teck operates the Elkview, Fording River, Greenhills, and Line Creek collieries in the Elk Valley. Together they produced 21.5 million tonnes of coal in 2022.

Learn more about all of Teck’s operations and projects on www.Teck.com.