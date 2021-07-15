The Northern Miner Podcast: A survey of Manitoba’s mining industry, ft Pedersen, Parsons, McCallum and Lee

This week’s episode features the Manitoba Thought Leadership panel at the Global Mining Symposium. The all-star event included the Honourable Blaine Pedersen, Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development, Government of Manitoba; Don McCallum, Councillor from Treaty 5 Territory; Felix Lee, President & CEO, Willeson Metals Corp / Past President PDAC; Scott Parsons, VP Exploration, Alamos Gold; and moderator Shastri Ramnath, President, Director and CEO, Exiro Minerals Corp. The panel discussed the potential as well as the challenges of mining in the province of Manitoba.
