The Northern Miner Podcast: A survey of Manitoba’s mining industry, ft Pedersen, Parsons, McCallum and Lee

By Magda Gardner July 15, 2021 At 1:05 pm
Left: Honourable Blaine Pedersen, Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development, Government of Manitoba; and moderator Shastri Ramnath, President, Director and CEO, Exiro Minerals Corp. at the Global Mining Symposium.

This week’s episode features the Manitoba Thought Leadership panel at the Global Mining Symposium. The all-star event included the Honourable Blaine Pedersen, Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development, Government of Manitoba; Don McCallum, Councillor from Treaty 5 Territory; Felix Lee, President & CEO, Willeson Metals Corp / Past President PDAC; Scott Parsons, VP Exploration, Alamos Gold; and moderator Shastri Ramnath, President, Director and CEO, Exiro Minerals Corp. The panel discussed the potential as well as the challenges of mining in the province of Manitoba.

Listen at The Northern Miner.

