The Northern Miner Podcast: China has ‘stronghold’ on battery supply chain, ft Nickel 28 Capital’s Anthony Milewski

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 Capital chairman Anthony Milewski in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Global Mining Symposium. Anthony describes […]
By Magda Gardner June 30, 2021 At 2:48 pm
Nickel 28 Capital chairman Anthony Milewski (left) and Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 Capital chairman Anthony Milewski in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Global Mining Symposium. Anthony describes in detail how China has created a seemingly insurmountable lead in dominating the battery supply chain for “years to come.” He also discusses the fundamentals of nickel, lithium and cobalt, as well as the supply chain dynamics for each of the metals.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Revival Gold and the company’s Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho. Learn more about Revival Gold at: https://revival-gold.com/

Listen at The Northern Miner

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 14 2021 - Jul 15 2021
Physical Conference – Automotive Lightweight Materials USA 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American Artificial Lift 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American REFRAC WELLS 2021
Aug 06 2021 - Aug 06 2021
Physical Conference – North American Liquids-Rich Basins 2021

Related Posts