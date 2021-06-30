The Northern Miner Podcast: China has ‘stronghold’ on battery supply chain, ft Nickel 28 Capital’s Anthony Milewski

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 Capital chairman Anthony Milewski in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Global Mining Symposium. Anthony describes in detail how China has created a seemingly insurmountable lead in dominating the battery supply chain for “years to come.” He also discusses the fundamentals of nickel, lithium and cobalt, as well as the supply chain dynamics for each of the metals.

