This week’s episode features a presentation by the World Bank senior mining specialist Martin Lokanc at the Global Mining Symposium. Martin explains why the shift to green energy will be more mineral intensive than fossil fuels and how supply chains are in the process of changing around the world. He also points out how areas like the Middle East and Africa will play bigger roles in the mining industry in the years to come.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

