The Northern Miner Podcast: ESG in the DRC from a local perspective, ft Uhusiano Capital founder and CEO Christelle Kupa

This week’s podcast features Christelle Kupa, a sustainable finance expert and global impact investor with experience spanning international banking, sustainable investing for developing […]
By Moosa Imran December 1, 2022 At 3:02 pm
Christelle Kupa, founder and CEO of Uhusiano Capital. Photo by The Northern Miner.

This week’s podcast features Christelle Kupa, a sustainable finance expert and global impact investor with experience spanning international banking, sustainable investing for developing countries, with a strong focus in Africa. Christelle is the CEO of Uhusiano Capital, which she founded in 2016 to facilitate better business in the African impact investing sector, with a particular interest in agriculture and women’s economic empowerment. 

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.  

