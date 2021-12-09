The Northern Miner Podcast: Magnetics ‘upwards of 80% of the rare earths market’, ft Cox, Chalmers and Grove at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features the ‘Deconstructing the Rare Earths Elements Market’ panel at the Global Mining Symposium, with Clint Cox, president of the Anchor House; Mark Chalmers, president and CEO of Energy Fuels; and Chris Grove, president of Commerce Resources. The panel discussed the role of government in promoting rare earth production, as well as which rare earths are the most used, where demand is heading, and the latest moves in China. The panel was moderated by Northern Miner senior reporter Carl A. Williams.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen on The Northern Miner.