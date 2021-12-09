The Northern Miner Podcast: Magnetics ‘upwards of 80% of the rare earths market’, ft Cox, Chalmers and Grove at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features the ‘Deconstructing the Rare Earths Elements Market’ panel at the Global Mining Symposium, with Clint Cox, president of the […]
By Magda Gardner December 9, 2021 At 2:00 pm
Clockwise from top-left: Carl A. Williams, Northern Miner senior reporter; Chris Grove, president of Commerce Resources; and Mark Chalmers, president and CEO of Energy Fuels.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

This week’s episode features the ‘Deconstructing the Rare Earths Elements Market’ panel at the Global Mining Symposium, with Clint Cox, president of the Anchor House; Mark Chalmers, president and CEO of Energy Fuels; and Chris Grove, president of Commerce Resources. The panel discussed the role of government in promoting rare earth production, as well as which rare earths are the most used, where demand is heading, and the latest moves in China. The panel was moderated by Northern Miner senior reporter Carl A. Williams.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen on The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 08 2021 - Dec 09 2021
Asia-Pacific Deep Sea Mining Summit
Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME RoundUp

Related Posts