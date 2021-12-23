The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘Our supply chains are too big’, ft Electra Battery Materials CEO Trent Mell at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Electra Battery Materials president and CEO Trent Mell in conversation with Mining.com executive editor Frik Els at the Global Mining Symposium. Trent discussed the fragility of commodity supplies, particularly for the battery metals, and how North America should focus on nickel production on the continent rather than relying on China. He also says that Electra Battery Metals will soon be able to offer the cleanest ‘cobalt sulfate on the planet’.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen at The Northern Miner.