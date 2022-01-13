The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘There’s a huge opportunity’ — Orefinders CEO Stephen Stewart on the state of the Canadian mining industry

This week’s episode features Orefinders Resources CEO Stephen Stewart on where things stand for the mining industry in 2022. Stephen discussed the need for […]
By Magda Gardner January 13, 2022 At 2:35 pm
Orefinders Resources CEO Stephen Stewart (left) and Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Orefinders Resources CEO Stephen Stewart on where things stand for the mining industry in 2022. Stephen discussed the need for regulatory reform in Canada, the challenges of ESG, as well as Canada’s ‘huge opportunity’ to develop the North, particularly in Ontario.

This week’s CEO Spotlight features QuestEx Gold & Copper CEO Joseph Mullin, who discusses the company’s projects in B.C.’s Golden Triangle, with special focus on the KSP project, which is heading towards its maiden resource.   

To learn more visit: https://questex.ca/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 02 2022
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME Roundup 2022

Related Posts