Thesis Gold drills 60 metres of 4.53 g/t, including 19 metres of 10.39 g/t at Ranch project

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU; OTCQX: THSGF) has assays from the Thesis II and Thesis III zones at its 100%-owned Ranch gold project. In both zones, the company has identified two distant, broadly mineralized domains near surface.

Drilling at Thesis II tested deep mineralization that was first identified at the end of the 2022 drilling campaign. Hole 23TS2DD005 intersected 60 metres of 4.53 g/t gold, including 19 metres of 10.39 g/t gold, beginning at 84 metres vertical depth.

Drilling at Thesis III also returned strong, near surface mineralization. Hole 23TH3DD013 intersected 24.32 metres of 2.93 g/t gold beginning at a vertical depth of 32 metres. Hole 23TH3DD017 intersected 39.9 metres of 2.39 g/t gold beginning at vertical depth of 4 metres.

"Our targeted strategy for the 2023 program focused on furthering our understanding of the high-grade, near-surface potential at Ranch as we progress towards a maiden resource estimate,” said Ewan Webster, Thesis president and CEO. “We view this as a stepping stone in our ongoing efforts to extend the mineralization at Ranch. Todays notable step-out headline hole of 60 metres at 4.53 g/t gold strongly suggests that there is still much to be discovered."

An update to the 2022 preliminary economic assessment is due in the third quarter this year.

The Ranch project and adjacent past-producing Lawyers gold mine cover a 325 km2 land package in north-central British Columbia, in the historic Toodoggone mining district. The Lawyers mine produced 173,678 oz. of gold and 3.6 million oz. of silver while it was active from 1989 to 1992.

More information is posted on www.ThesisGold.com.