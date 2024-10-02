Titan back to full production, maintains guidance

By Marilyn Scales October 2, 2024 At 1:28 pm
The mineral processing plant at the Empire State zinc mine in upper New York. (Image courtesy of Titan Mining.)

Titan Mining (TSX: TI; OTCQB: TIMCF) says its Empire State zinc mine in upstate New York is again operating at full capacity. Production was interrupted as historic flooding hit the area following troopical storm Debby on Aug. 10, 2024. Electrical components of the underground crusher were damaged.

Mining resumed on Aug. 20 at a reduced level while repairs were made to the crusher. Titan has been able to confirm that it will meet its 2024 guidance of 56 million to 60 million lb. of zinc, thanks to an underground ore stockpile, normal mining rates, and excess milling capacity.

The Empire State mine is a group of deposits including #4, which is currently in production. The #1, #2, #3, Hyatte, Pierrepont, and Edwards mines are all within 50 km of the 5,000-t/d mill.

More information is posted on www.TitanMiningCorp.com.

