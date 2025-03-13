TNM Podcast: ‘All sorts of weird rumours’ — Jeffrey Christian on Fort Knox, London gold reserves

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, tackling rumors surrounding the gold market. Christian explains why large quantities of gold flowed from London to New York in January, addresses speculation about Fort Knox—outlining why he believes the gold is indeed there—and explores the silver, platinum, and palladium markets, highlighting where he sees the best value in precious metals.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

