TNM Podcast: Anatomy of a site visit—Western editor Henry Lazenby visits the Lindero mine in Argentina

This week’s episode features Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, sharing insights from his recent site visit to Fortuna […]
By Joseph Quesnel May 1, 2025 At 10:40 am
Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby on the Northern Miner Podcast.

This week’s episode features Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, sharing insights from his recent site visit to Fortuna Mining’s Lindero operation in Argentina. Lazenby details the remote location of the mine, the harsh, arid conditions, and the challenges posed by the high-altitude environment, including low oxygen levels. He also explores the broader concerns facing miners in Argentina and provides an update on the progress at the Lindero mine.

