TNM Podcast: Ask the experts—Ian London on how to fix the supply chain

By Northern Miner Staff November 13, 2025 At 11:57 am
Ian London, Executive Director of the Canadian Critical Minerals and Materials Alliance (right), in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli (left).

This week’s episode features Ian London, Executive Director of the Canadian Critical Minerals and Materials Alliance, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the challenges of rebuilding Canada’s critical minerals supply chain.

London explains why the business community must adapt to an environment where quarterly profits are no longer the top priority, and why Canada should be strategic in selecting which metals to develop.

He also highlights the need to leverage mining industry expertise to identify the most viable projects and shares his perspective on the recently tabled federal budget and where it could be improved.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

