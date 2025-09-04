TNM Podcast: Bunker Hill’s Williams on metals, defence and the supply chain

This week’s episode features Bunker Hill Mining executive chairman Richard Williams in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the confluence of forces that shaped today’s mining industry. Williams explains how globalization and ESG policies have contributed to the supply chain concerns facing the sector in 2025. He also provides an update on the company’s Bunker Hill mine in Idaho, discusses the challenges of financing in a difficult market, and outlines how the project is moving forward.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!