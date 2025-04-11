TNM Podcast: Ferroglobe’s Bill Hightower on securing silicon for the US supply chain

This week’s episode features Bill Hightower, Vice President of U.S. Corporate Affairs at Ferroglobe USA (Nasdaq: GSM), in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the vital role of silicon in U.S. manufacturing.

Hightower explains how this versatile element underpins everything from steel production to microchip fabrication, highlighting its widespread presence in daily life. He also delves into the geopolitical significance of securing a reliable domestic supply of silicon—and shares why he believes tariffs are a necessary measure to support and protect the industry.

TO ACCESS THE ENTIRE PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER