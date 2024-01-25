TNM Podcast: Global South leveraging its resources against the West, ft Paul from the Sirius Report

This week’s episode feature geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on Ukraine-Russia, the Red Sea, the Middle East and Africa’s Sahel region.

The discussion centers on the crucial role of natural resources in the unfolding of global events, and how the Global South is strategically utilizing its resource wealth to counterbalance the West. Additionally, Paul examines the West’s intensified efforts in deep-sea mining as it strives to secure essential metals for its economies.

