TNM Podcast: Investors slow to finance exploration companies, ft Ore Group’s Stephen Stewart

This week’s episode features Ore Group chairman and Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund founder Stephen Stewart in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on how Canadian exploration […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 27, 2023 At 12:37 pm
Ore Group founder and chairman Stephen Stewart gives a speech at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London on May 22, 2019. Photo by Martina Lang for The Northern Miner.

This week’s episode features Ore Group chairman and Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund founder Stephen Stewart in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on how Canadian exploration companies are faring in the markets. Stewart explains how the great majority of junior miners in Canada receive very little investment from both retail and institutional investors, and why this could potentially hinder the search for the metals necessary to power the green energy transition. He also discusses the permitting process in Canada, suggesting that a less cumbersome process at the beginning of the exploration cycle could lead to more discoveries within the country. All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

