TNM Podcast: Investors slow to finance exploration companies, ft Ore Group’s Stephen Stewart

This week’s episode features Ore Group chairman and Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund founder Stephen Stewart in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on how Canadian exploration companies are faring in the markets. Stewart explains how the great majority of junior miners in Canada receive very little investment from both retail and institutional investors, and why this could potentially hinder the search for the metals necessary to power the green energy transition. He also discusses the permitting process in Canada, suggesting that a less cumbersome process at the beginning of the exploration cycle could lead to more discoveries within the country. All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

