TNM Podcast: Juan Biset on Argentina glacier mining reform, Copper Triangle

This week’s episode features Juan Biset, consultant and former Undersecretary of Mining and Sustainability in Argentina, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the reform of Argentina’s 2010 glacier mining law and what it could mean for the country’s mining industry. He also examines the environmental opposition to the reform, along with emerging discussions around a South American “Copper Triangle” involving Argentina, Chile and Peru.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE ENTIRE PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!