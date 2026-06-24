Hudbay completes Arizona Sonoran acquisition

Arizona Sonoran Copper's Cactus Mine south of Phoenix. Credit: Arizona Sonoran Copper

Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM) has completed its acquisition of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, creating what it describes as the third-largest copper district in North America and expanding its copper growth pipeline in the United States.

Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s president and chief executive officer

“Completing the Arizona Sonoran acquisition further enhances Hudbay’s copper growth pipeline in the U.S. and strengthens Hudbay’s position as a leading Americas-focused copper company,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s president and chief executive officer.

Expanding Arizona copper platform

The acquisition adds the Cactus project to Hudbay’s Arizona portfolio alongside the Copper World project. Hudbay said the combination creates one of North America’s most significant copper districts and provides opportunities for operational and regional synergies.

“Together with the advancement of Copper World, the addition of the Cactus project to our portfolio creates one of the most significant copper districts in North America,” Kukielski said.

Hudbay said it will continue advancing and de-risking the Cactus project while leveraging its balance sheet, cash flow generation and capital allocation strategy to support long-term growth and shareholder value.