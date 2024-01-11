TNM Podcast: Mining requires ‘holistic’ perspective, ft AME CEO Keerit Jutla on Canada, reconciliation and Roundup

In this week’s episode, AME President and CEO Keerit Jutla joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the state of mining in Canada and the upcoming AME Roundup conference. Jutla delves into the challenges faced by the mining industry and society in securing critical minerals and explores how Canada and the mining sector are advancing in mining practices, engaging with Indigenous peoples, and fostering reconciliation. Additionally, he provides a sneak peek at the AME Roundup conference, set to take place from January 22-25, 2024, in Vancouver.