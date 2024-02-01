TNM Podcast: ‘Night and day’ – Canadian Nuclear Association president John Gorman on shifting perspectives towards nuclear energy

This week's podcast features Canadian Nuclear Association President and CEO John Gorman in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the fresh optimism by global governments towards
By Northern Miner Staff February 1, 2024 At 2:05 pm
Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) president and CEO John Gorman. LinkedIn

This week’s podcast features Canadian Nuclear Association President and CEO John Gorman in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the fresh optimism by global governments towards nuclear energy as a safe and reliable way to reduce greenhouse gases. Gorman shares insights from his experience at COP 28 in Dubai, where countries committed to tripling their usage of nuclear energy by 2050, highlighting significant changes in perspectives by decision-makers since his last appearance on the program in 2020. The discussion delves into topics such as small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear waste management, as well as concerns about nuclear weapon proliferation as a result of increased nuclear energy usage.

