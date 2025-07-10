TNM Podcast: Novagold CEO Lang on Barrick selling Donlin

By Joseph Quesnel July 10, 2025 At 9:45 am
Barrick Mining CEO Mark Bristow and Novagold CEO Greg Lang at the Donlin project in Alaska. Credit: Novagold

This week’s episode features Greg Lang, president and CEO of Novagold, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Lang discusses the recent sale of Barrick’s stake in the Donlin Gold project in Alaska and what it means for the future of the development.

He reflects on his long career in the mining industry—beginning in operations and later holding senior leadership roles at Barrick and now at Novagold. Lang also outlines the next steps for Donlin, explains the rationale behind the sale, and shares why he believes the transaction will bring renewed momentum to the project.  

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

