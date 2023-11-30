TNM Podcast: ‘Opportunity abounds’—Stephen Stewart on YMP Scholarships and the exploration sector

In this week’s episode, we feature Stephen Stewart, Chair of Ore Group and Founder of the YMP Scholarships Fund, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Stewart discusses recent developments from the Young Mining Professionals organizations, highlighting the YMP Scholarship Fund’s significant impact. This initiative not only supports students but also aids miners in recruiting top talent directly from universities. Additionally, Stewart talks about the Eira Thomas and Peter Munk awards, noting that nominations for mining industry professionals under 40 are open until year-end. He also shares his latest insights on Canada’s exploration sector and suggests improvements to facilitate the development of new mines in the country.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

