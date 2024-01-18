TNM Podcast: ‘Rapid change’ coming to mining tech, ft Veracio’s Annelie Lundstrom

This week’s episode features Veracio’s chief alliance officer Annelie Lundström, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the latest developments in mining industry technology. Lundström describes how artificial intelligence is creating massive efficiencies in both exploration and mineral processing, and how companies, both large and small, can take advantage. She also discusses Europe’s prospects in reaching its green energy transition goals and what will be required to achieve them.

