TNM Podcast: ‘Scarcity alarms’ for copper and silver, ft Global X commodities analyst Roberta Caselli

July 6, 2023
Global X commodities research analyst Roberta Caselli.

This week’s episode features Global X commodities research analyst Roberta Caselli in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on metals and energy markets. Caselli sheds light on the fundamental dynamics of crucial commodities such as copper, silver, uranium, and oil. She highlights the precarious state of supplies in the London Metal Exchange (LME), emphasizing the surprising scarcity of copper and silver, as well as how the energy transition and strategic maneuvers by OPEC+ may support uranium and oil.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

