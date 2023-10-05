TNM Podcast: The Northern Miner newspaper gets new format, goes monthly, ft editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate

This week’s episode features Northern Miner editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the newspaper’s new format and publishing frequency. Hiyate explains how the primary intent behind the makeover is to offer an enhanced experience for readers, providing them with more actionable insights. She underscores new data-driven features, spotlighting updates like the latest on capital raisings. Additionally, she touches on prominent industry news, including the valuation gap between gold miners and the actual metal, the impending Argentina election, and the notable surge in uranium prices.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.