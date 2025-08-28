TNM Podcast: The reasons to own gold persist, ft Rick Rule on mining stocks

This week’s episode features Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media, in conversation with Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby at the Rule Investment Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rule explains why gold continues to be a compelling investment and shares his strategy for natural resource stocks. He also warns of an upcoming irrational phase in the market within the next 2–3 years, when companies may begin overpaying for acquisitions.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!