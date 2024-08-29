TNM Podcast: The story of Pretium Resources, ft Tudor Gold president and CEO Ken Konkin: part 1, Discovery

In this week’s episode, Ken Konkin, president and CEO of Tudor Gold, shares insights from his time at Pretium Resources and the pivotal moments that led to the company’s high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Konkin recounts how five companies had previously drilled the claims without success, only for Pretium to make a breakthrough. He emphasises the critical role of thorough sampling, explaining that some drill cores, which appeared barren upon visual inspection, later revealed significant high-grade gold when sampled, underscoring the value of comprehensive exploration techniques. All this and more with Adrian Pocobelli.

