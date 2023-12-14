TNM Podcast: Women on boards—strategies, challenges and positive outcomes, ft Michele Ashby

This week’s episode features Michele Ashby, CEO and founder of Ashby Consulting Enterprises, in discussion with host Adrian Pocobelli about women on corporate boards. Ashby […]
Michele Ashby, CEO and founder of Ashby Consulting Enterprises.

This week’s episode features Michele Ashby, CEO and founder of Ashby Consulting Enterprises, in discussion with host Adrian Pocobelli about women on corporate boards. Ashby shares insights on the progress made in the mining industry to include more women in board roles, addressing both personal and societal challenges women encounter in this journey. She offers valuable strategies for aspiring board members on how to secure a board position and effective ways to contribute once they are on the board. Additionally, Ashby delves into the broader role of boards, highlighting when they should intervene in company decisions and emphasizing the growing significance of artificial intelligence in corporate governance.

