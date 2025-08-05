Tomra Tech transforms lithium sorting at Pilgangoora.

After commissioning the world’s largest lithium ore sorting plant, Pilbara Minerals is experiencing measurable benefits from Tomra Mining’s sensor-based sorting technology at the Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia. Tomra Mining technology are now powering up production.

TOMRA Mining’s advanced sensor-based sorting technology is now showing great results for Pilgangoora. In Pilbara Minerals' June quarter report for Fiscal Year 2025 said it was able to improve about 77% and decrease by about 10%.

As part of the P680 expansion project, the crushing and sorting plant began in August 2024 and is now the world. Now, Tomra is now able to have "early waste rejection" and now using about "1,000 tonnes per hour" more than the previous one.

Gavin Rech, area sales and technical manager Australia at Tomra Mining, said: “The June quarter marked the strongest performance of the year, clearly demonstrating the impact that Tomra’s technology can deliver at scale. By unlocking value from lower-grade contact ore previously considered uneconomical, the operation now accesses more lithia units from the pit, enhancing resource utilization and mine flexibility.”

Gavin Rech, area sales and technical manger for Tomra Mining. PHOTO: Tomra.

The sorting plant successfully addresses a key challenge in lithium mining: managing spodumene ore within barren host rock. It includes 10 high-precision Tomra sorters – 4 Tomra COM Tertiary XRT for fines, 3 Tomra COM XRT 2.0 for mid-sized particles, and 3 Tomra PRO Primary Color for coarse-sized particles. By removing barren material upstream, the plant enhances the efficiency of downstream processes, reduces energy use by 8–15 GWh annually, and ensures consistent product quality.

This success is the result of several years of collaboration between Tomra Mining, Pilbara Minerals and engineering partner DRA Global. The project was delivered on time and on budget, following extensive test work at Tomra’s Sydney test centre that demonstrated the technology’s capability to deliver high lithium recovery and effective waste separation across varied ore domains.

Pilbara CEO Dale Henderson is working with Tomra. PHOTO: Tomra.

This strategic choice supports Pilbara Minerals’ long-term goals of cost optimization and sustainable growth. The ore sorting facility boosts Pilgangoora’s production capacity and lays the foundation for future expansions under the P2000 project. As the lithium market evolves, the company is well-positioned to lead through innovation and resilience.

With the P1000 expansion now complete and the P2000 feasibility study underway, Tomra Mining’s proven technology and industry-leading expertise continue to support Pilbara Minerals’ long-term strategy for scalable, cost-efficient and responsible lithium production.

