Tower Resources cuts 3.28 g/t gold over 13.25 metres and 2.16 g/t silver over 10.12 metres

Tower Resources' (TSXV: TWR) assays from hole 41 on its new Thunder gold zone have revealed two closely spaced, 13.25 and 10.12 metres intercepts containing 3.28 and 2.19 g/t gold respectively. The discovery occurred at the company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, B.C., between New Gold's New Afton underground copper-gold mine and Teck's Highland Valley open pit copper-molybdenum mine.

The Thunder zone intersections in hole 041 are approximately 200 metres southeast along strike from the hole 39, which returned 25.7 metres of 2.04 g/t. Both holes were drilled at a flat, -45° dip and intersected the Thunder Zone at a depth of approximately 100 metres below surface. Both were collared on cover basalts 20 to 30 metres thick, but the gold zone is believed by Tower to surface somewhere between the holes in order to have produced the till-hosted gold grain dispersal train that led to its discovery.

The two high-grade, 3.28 and 2.19 g/t gold intercepts in hole 041 occur between 124.75 and 157 metres down-hole. They are separated by 10 metres of weaker mineralization grading 0.35 g/t gold.

Hole 41 also intersected a potentially robust zone of porphyry-style copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization, the Rainbow zone , beneath the cover basalt flows immediately southwest of the Thunder zone.

The Rainbow zone was intersected over a distance of 36 metres between 72.5 and 108.5 metres down-hole and thus is only 16.25 metres from the Thunder zone. It appears to have originally extended to the surface but is capped by 13 metres (vertical thickness) of brick red to rusty orange saprolite and saprock from which most of the primary mineralization was leached by post-Jurassic subtropical weathering. The preserved 36.0 metres section of the Rainbow zone averages 0.19% copper and 0.33 g/t gold.

To learn more, visit www.TowerResources.ca.