Troilus heads to Germany with prime minister for critical minerals talks

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) has announced its invitation to participate in two upcoming international missions led by the Canadian government, highlighting the strategic significance of the Troilus copper-gold project within Canada’s broader critical minerals agenda.

Troilus will join the Canadian business delegation accompanying Prime Minister Mark and Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources, to Berlin, Germany, on August 26 and 27, 2025. The high-level mission aims to promote Canada-Germany cooperation on critical minerals and clean energy. It will also serve as a platform for Troilus to showcase its role as one of Québec’s largest future copper-gold producers. Troilus’ partnerships with Aurubis, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Euler Hermes exemplify Canada-Germany supply chain collaboration, demonstrating how strategic offtake agreements and financing cooperation can bolster transatlantic critical minerals security.

The Canadian Mining Journal attempted to ask the prime minister’s media office if other mining companies would be attending the delegation and did not receive a response by publication time.

At the same time, Troilus will participate in the Canadian Critical Minerals Investment Forum, an international trade mission organized by Natural Resources Canada and Invest in Canada. The forum will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from August 26 to 28, and in Seoul, South Korea, on August 29 and 30, 2025. The event will convene global investors, government officials, and industry leaders to foster critical minerals partnerships. In addition to attending the forum, Troilus plans to hold bilateral meetings in both countries to advance strategic collaborations with potential partners and customers.

These invitations will speak to Canada’s commitment to its critical minerals strategy and strengthen its reputation as a dependable, strategically important source of copper and gold for global markets.