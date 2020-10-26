Tudor Gold continues to report strong intercepts from Treaty Creek

Tudor Gold has released assay results for nine holes drilled at its 60%-owned Treaty Creek project in northwestern B.C. These intercepts expand the Goldstorm system mineralization to the northeast and southeast, and at depth. After incorporating the latest results, the 300 horizon has now been traced over 1,100 metres in the northeast direction; the CS-600 and DS-5 systems have also grown to the northeast and at depth.

The results were highlighted by hole GS-20-75, which hit 1,152 metres of 0.74 g/t gold-equivalent (0.57 g/t gold, 1.75 g/t silver and 0.1% copper) from 112 metres. This intercept includes a higher-grade 121.5-metre section, which assayed 1.56 g/t gold-equivalent from 232 metres. Deeper downhole, GS-20-75 hit 414 metres of 0.97 g/t gold-equivalent within the CS-600 zone, which is the longest intercept to date from this domain.

In terms of intercept length, hole GS-20-79 returned 1,338 metres of 0.6 g/t gold-equivalent (0.48 g/t gold, 2.41 g/t silver and 0.06% copper) from 81.5 metres, in the longest mineralized intercept to date.

Drillhole GS-20-70 also hit 1,218 metres of 0.5 g/t gold-equivalent (0.39 g/t gold, 2.65 g/t silver and 0.05% copper) from 226 metres and is a 150-metre stepout of the 300, CS-600 and DS-5 zones.

In a release, Ken Konkin, Tudor’s VP of project development, noted how the company is working to drill-define the limits of the Goldstorm system. This year’s results “have yet to define limits or boundaries to the mineralized target along the northeastern and the southeastern axes, and to depth,” he said, adding “we keep encountering mineralization versus non-mineralized host rock.”

Konkin added that the results from hole GS-20-75 suggest that the mineralized horizon is gaining strength at depth.

Additional assays are pending and drilling, with six rigs, is ongoing at Treaty Creek.

“For the fourth consecutive press release this year, we again are very pleased to announce a result that surpassed our finest result from the 2019 drill program,” added Walter Storm, Tudor Gold’s president and CEO. “With every hole our technical team completes, we are further defining the mineralized area. Clearly, however, much more drilling is required to locate the limits of the system due to the size and robust nature of the mineralization.”

Tudor Gold has a 60% interest in Treaty Creek; American Creek Resources and Teuton Resources each hold a 20% interest.

The 179-sq.-km property within the Golden Triangle borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM project to the southwest and Pretium Resources’ Brucejack property to the southeast.

For more information, visit www.Tudor-Gold.com.