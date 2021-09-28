Tudor Gold expands Goldstorm system at Treaty Creek

American Creek Resources (TSXV: AMK) has released the third set of results for the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program at its flagship Treaty Creek property in British Columbia. The program is operated by 60% JV partner Tudor Gold (TSXV: TUD: OTC: TDRRF). Both American Creek and Teuton Resources (TSXV: TUO; OTC: TEUTF) hold 20% interests in the project.

The property lies within the province’s Golden Triangle abutting Seabridge Gold’s (TSX: SEA; NYSE: SA) KSM copper-gold property to the southwest and Pretium Resources’ (TSX: PVG; NYSE: PVG) Brucejack gold mine to the southeast. The past-producing Eskay Creek gold mine lies 12 km to the west.

Step-out drilling of the Goldstorm deposit revealed that it continues to the northeast, on trend from Seabridge’s property. Goldstorm remains open in all directions and at depth.

Highlights of the four most recent holes included:

GS-21-119: 564 metres grading 0.96 g/t gold, 8.45 g/t silver and 244 ppm copper, including 196.5 metres at 1.62 g/t gold, 10.31 g/t silver and 153 ppm copper;

GS-21-116: 1,092 metres grading 0.52 g/t gold, 2.84 g/t silver and 352 ppm copper, including 57 metres at 1.18 g/t gold, 6.79 g/t silver and 502 ppm copper, and 261 metres at 0.7 g/t gold, 2.99 g/t silver and 5,521 ppm copper;

GS-21-114: 11 metres averaging 1.51 g/t gold, 1.33 g/t silver and 99 ppm copper; and

EK-21-01: 217.5 metres grading 0.68 g/t gold, 3.85 g/t silver and 279 ppm copper, including 139.5 metres at 0.82 g/t gold, 3.8 g/t silver and 390 ppm copper, including 67.5 metres at 1.01 g/t gold, 5.6 /t silver and 467 ppm copper.

The last hole (EK-21-01) was drilled in the Eureka zone, which remains open in all directions.

Tudor Gold’s VP exploration and project development Ken Konkin said the partners are pleased with the results of step-out drilling at Goldstorm, and more drilling further to the northeast is planned before year-end.

Resource Estimate

The initial pit-constrained resource estimate published in March this year for the Treaty Creek project included measured and indicated resources grading 0.65 g/t gold, 3.2 g/t silver and 0.06% copper (0.72 g/t gold-equivalent). Contained metal was estimated to be 12.7 million oz. of gold, 63.2 million oz. of silver and 770.5 million lb. of copper. That is the equivalent of 14.2 million oz. of gold-equivalent. A cut-off of 0.3 g/t gold was used.

Out-of-pit measured and indicated resources are 205.9 million tonnes grading 0.7 g/t gold, 4.6 g/t silver and 0.07% copper. Contained metal in this category is estimated to be 4.6 million oz. of gold, 30.2 million oz. of silver, and 325.6 million lb. of copper (5.26 g/t gold-equivalent). A cut-off of 0.46 g/t gold was used.

The in-pit inferred resource is 139.4 million tonnes grading 3.6 g/t gold, 3.2 g/t silver and 0.04% copper, for 3.5 million oz. gold-equivalent. The out-of-pit inferred resource is 172.3 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold, 4.4 g/t silver and 0.06% copper, for an additional 4.4 million oz. gold- equivalent.

More information is posted at www.Tudor-Gold.com.