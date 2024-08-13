Tudor Gold hits 13.89 g/t gold equivalent over 6.3 metres at Treaty Creek

Tudor Gold (TSXV: TUD) has reported results from the first four drill holes, totaling over 6,174 metres, as part of its 10,000-metre 2024 exploration program at Treaty Creek in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The drilling targeted the northeastern part of the Goldstorm deposit, specifically the Supercell-One (SC-1) zone. This zone, identified earlier this year, has shown significant potential within and beyond the CS-600 domain. Recent drilling results confirm a high-grade gold system within an area that measures up to 800 metres in length, 400 metres in depth, with three sub-parallel structures that remain open in all directions.

SC-1 drilling highlights:

Hole GS-24-181 and hole GS-24-183-W1 intersected three separate high-grade intervals of the supercell system.

Hole GS-24-181:

SC-1A: 2.0 metres at 9.02 g/t gold equivalent, including 8.97 g/t gold, 3.73 g/t silver and 0.01% copper;

SC-1B: 3.0 metres at 11.05 g/t gold equivalent, including 8.28 g/t gold, 126.50 g/t silver and 1.21% copper; and

SC-1C: 6.0 metres at 5.31 g/t gold equivalent, including 5.02 g/t gold, 3.32 g/t silver and 0.21% copper.

Hole GS-24-183-W1:

SC-1A: 6.0 metres at 6.76 g/t gold equivalent, including 6.44 g/t gold, 26.62 g/t silver and 0.04% copper;

SC-1B: 6.3 metres at 13.89 g/t gold equivalent, including 4.25 g/t gold, 224.59 g/t silver and 5.96% copper: and

SC-1C: 9.0 metres at 5.12 g/t gold equivalent, including 5.08 g/t gold, 1.24 g/t silver and 0.02% copper.

“An enormous amount of economic potential exists for expanding the size of the known three Supercell structures as well as the possible discovery of additional gold-silver-copper structures within the Goldstorm deposit and peripheral to it, “ said president and CEO Ken Konkin. “Among our highest priorities is the outlining of two to three million ounces of high-grade gold within the Supercell-One complex; this would be a major pivotal point for the Treaty Creek project.”

The Goldstorm deposit has an indicated mineral resource of 27.9 million oz. at 1.19 g/t gold equivalent, including 21.7 million oz. of gold at 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion lb. copper at 0.18% and 128.3 million oz. silver at 5.48 g/t. The inferred mineral resource is 6.0 million oz. at 1.25 g/t gold equivalent, including 4.9 million oz. gold at 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million lb. copper at 0.15% and 29.0 million oz. silver at 6.02 g/t with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t gold equivalent and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t gold equivalent.



The Goldstorm deposit remains open in all directions, requiring further exploration to determine its full extent.

CS-600 has an indicated mineral resource of 15.7 million oz. gold equivalent at 1.22 g/t including 10.0 million oz. gold at 0.78 g/t, 2.7 billion lb. copper at 0.31% and 73.5 million oz. silver at 5.71 g/t. The inferred mineral resource is 2.9 million oz. gold equivalent at 1.20 g/t including 1.9 million oz. gold at 0.79 g/t, 475.6 million lb. copper at 0.29% and 13.4 million oz. silver at 5.63 g/t.



For more information, visit www.Tudor-Gold.com.