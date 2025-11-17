Turning tailings into treasure: EnviroGold’s tech validated by ANDRITZ

EnviroGold Global has unveiled a significant breakthrough in mining technology, backed by independent validation from ANDRITZ, a global engineering leader. The company's NVRO process, designed to extract valuable metals from mine waste, has shown impressive results in enhancing recovery rates and operational efficiency.

ANDRITZ's digital simulation revealed substantial improvements in metal concentrate grades, with gold increasing by 286% and silver by 450%. The process achieved an 82% gold recovery rate in pre-concentration, verified by ALS Global. It also demonstrated a 96.3% oxidation efficiency, boosting downstream leaching performance.

The study highlighted operational benefits, including a 67% reduction in concentrate volume for logistics and refining, and a 35% decrease in material sent for oxidative leaching, leading to lower costs and energy consumption.

"The ANDRITZ case study is a major milestone for EnviroGold. It independently validates the NVRO Process, supports our commercial decision-making, and enables rapid replication across our global pipeline," Grant Freeman, Co-CEO of EnviroGold, said.

"This is exactly the kind of rigorous, third-party confirmation needed to scale sustainably and profitably."

EnviroGold is leveraging this validation to advance its commercialization strategy. The company plans to license the NVRO Process to major mining groups, deploy modular plants across various regions, and align with circular economy initiatives and critical mineral recovery mandates in the U.S. and EU.

ANDRITZ's involvement lends significant credibility to the NVRO Process. As a global technology leader with expertise in metallurgical processing and digital automation, ANDRITZ's endorsement strengthens EnviroGold's position in the mining industry.

EnviroGold is positioning itself as a key player in sustainable mining practices, offering a solution that could transform how the industry approaches mine waste and tailings. With this third-party validation, the company is poised to expand its operations and contribute to more environmentally friendly mining practices globally.

More information is posted on www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com.

