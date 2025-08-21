U.S. Gold Corp. has chosen Glencore Technology’s Jameson cell flotation equipment to boost gold and copper recovery at its CK gold project in Wyoming. The decision was made during the preparation of the definitive feasibility study for the project.

Jameson cells first became available in 1986 and there are now more than 500 installed. This cell achieves high recoveries because it has very small bubbles for the highest particle attachment. They are used in rougher-scavenger and cleaner-cleaner scavenger applications. A single Jameson cell can replace any flotation circuit. There are no moving parts, so each cell has maximum availability and easy maintenance.

Jamieson cells are used in treating coal, bas and precious metals, potash, bitumen, graphite, and organic recovery in solvent extraction processes. They are also applicable in non-sulphide and industrial mineral plants in addition to reverse flotation.

In trade-off studies prepared by Halyard Micon International, using Jameson cells increased the CK gold project net present value (5% discount) by approximately $36 million over the life of the mine compared to the use of conventional tank flotation technology. The study also highlighted the potential for reduced operating costs, smaller equipment and warehouse needs, and lower power consumption.

More benefits of the Jameson cell can be found at Glencore Technology