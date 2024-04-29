Ucore says Wicheeda rare earth carbonate suitable for commercial-scale processing

Ucore Rate Metals (TSXV: UCU; OTCQX: UURAF) has deemed a 26-tonne sample of mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) from the Wicheeda mine to be suitable for processing on a commercial scale using Ucore’s RapidSX technology. The sample was tested at Ucore’s RapidSX commercialization and demonstration facility in Kingston, Ont.

The mine, located 80 km from Pince George, B.C., is 100%-owned by Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN). The project is in the prefeasibility state. The Wicheeda mine has measured and indicated resources of 34.2 million tonnes grading 2.02% total rare earth oxide (TREO) and containing 699,000 tonnes TREO. The mine has an inferred resource of 11.1 million tonnes at 1.02% TREO and containing 113,000 tonnes TREO.

"Our testing of the MREC product was well-received confirmation that the Defense Metals' Wicheeda project is a source of material that can become a fundamental economic and technical component to Ucore's plan of developing multiple SMC's [strategic metals complexes] across North America – each with the ability to process a multitude of light and heavy mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides from a vast assortment of original mineralizations,” said Mike Schrider, VP and COO of Ucore. “The high-purity, and very specifically – the acceptable spectrum of minor impurities – MREC we received sets the stage for the companies' continued collaboration during our upcoming NRCan program and specific incorporation into our Louisiana SMC engineering flowsheets."

The positive results please Defense CEO Craig Taylor. “Our Wicheeda project is vital in mitigating North American reliance on non-Western rare earth sources, and we look forward to continued progress toward collaborative opportunities with processing partners and strategic partners, such as Ucore, across the developing North American rare earth supply chain.”

