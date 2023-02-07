Defense Metals, SRK to start prefeasibility geotechnical studies at Wicheeda

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; OTCQB: DFMTF; FSE: 35D) has engaged SRK Consulting to begin site geotechnical investigations at its wholly owned Wicheeda rare earth element (REE) project during 2023.

SRK's on site work will include field investigations, including preliminary characterization of shallow soil subsurface and bedrock foundations, tasks designed to advance the prefeasibility study (PFS) engineering work including preliminary characterization of shallow soil subsurface and bedrock foundations. The work will facilitate PFS design criteria, including siting evaluation, alternative trade-off studies focusing on technical, environmental, permitting risk and socio-economic considerations to support community and stake-holder engagement.

As part of the assessment, a study of surficial geology and geomorphology to identify potential geohazards, and identify potential borrow pit areas both for tailings storage facility construction materials and as suitable reclamation material for mine closure is planned. In addition, rock geochemical characterization to support mine planning and waste management and to develop preliminary water chemistry predictions will be completed.

Defense Metals appointed Kevin Weston as Wicheeda REE project development co-ordinator. Weston is a graduate of McGill University's mining engineering program with more than 40 years’ of experience in mine permitting, operations, and project management.

"Defense Metals is pleased to continue its relationship with SRK given their prior involvement in our positive PEA and recently completed pit slope geotechnical study,” said Craig Taylor, CEO and director of Defense Metals.

“We look forward to Kevin focusing his more than 40 years’ experience in mine permitting, operations, and project management on the continued development of Wicheeda; one of the best rare earth projects globally," Taylor said.

