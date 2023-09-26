Unlocking the Future: London to Host The Northern Miner’s Premier Mining and Metals Symposium of the Year 

Save the date. One of the mining and metals world's big events is on the horizon. TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium is back, taking center stage in London, UK, on Oct. 12-13, 2023.

We're assembling the industry’s top minds once more, making this the standout event in this year's mining calendar. This will not only be a gathering of heavyweights of the mining world, but also the up-and-comers, creating a unique platform that will foster the insights to help inform your investment decisions for the next decade.

Here's a sneak peek at the topics that leaders such as Robert Friedland, Frank Giustra, Ana Cabral-Gardner, David Garofalo, Don Lindsay, Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, John McCluskey, John McConnell, Sean Roosen and Randy Smallwood, to name just a few, will be offering their thoughts on:

Shaping Tomorrow: As the world races forward we tackle the million-dollar question: How do we steer mining toward a clean and prosperous future? Visionary talks will dig into tech, sustainability, and strategies to propel the industry forward.

Powering the Transition: We'll zero in on mining's role in the global energy shift. Industry leaders will dissect sustainable practices, renewable energy integration, and responsible mining, all key to greening the world's future.

Gold's Might: Amid global uncertainties, gold stands as a symbol of stability and value. Our Symposium hosts frank discussions about gold's role in the global economy and how it navigates today's tumultuous waters.

Cultivating Talent: Attracting the brightest young minds is vital for the industry's future. The Symposium provides a stage for strategies on recruiting, mentoring, and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Join us in London for a two-day intellectual voyage, where industry luminaries, thought leaders, and innovators will come together to share their wisdom, explore emerging trends, and chart the mining and metals industry's course.

Be part of history. Mark your calendars. If you're a savvy investor, reserve your spot. Keep an ear out for updates on keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

